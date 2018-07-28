MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting his wife and then blowing up their home to cover up the killing.
WKOW-TV reports 60-year-old Steven Pirus of Madison was sentenced on Friday by Judge Nicholas McNamara.
Pirus pleaded guilty in April to first-degree murder. The body of his wife, 50-year-old Lee Ann Pirus, was found in the wreckage of their home in September. Authorities say Pirus manipulated the natural gas system to cause the explosion.
