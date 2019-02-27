MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who tried to join and fight for the Islamic State has been sentenced to seven years in a federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say Jason Ludke was a "true danger" and asked for a 20-year sentence followed by a lifetime of supervised released. But, Ludke's attorney asked for five years, saying his client was a "lost soul."

The Journal Sentinel says U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman settled on seven years Tuesday, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The 38-year-old Ludke and Yosvany Padilla-Conde were charged in 2016 with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. Court records say the two defendants had a series of online conversations with an undercover FBI employee in which they professed allegiance to the Islamic State.