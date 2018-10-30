MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County judge has sentenced a man to four years in prison for killing two teenagers as he drove drunk the wrong way down an interstate last year.

Prosecutors argued that Quoc Thanh Tran should serve eight years in prison for the deaths of 18-year-old Diana Rojas Martinez and her passenger, 19-year-old Christopher Bunay, both of Minneapolis. Tran's attorney argued for probation Tuesday.

Judge William Koch sentenced Tran to four years in prison on one count of criminal vehicular homicide and five years on probation for the second count. As part of his probation, Tran has to perform 100 hours of community service each of the five years.

Tran admitted he had been to two downtown Minneapolis bars and drank 10 shots of tequila. He then entered Interstate 94 and crashed head-on into the other car in September 2017.