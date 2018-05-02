BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a carjacking and high-speed chase that ended with him plowing into a security gate at Fort Meade in 2015.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Dontae Small was sentenced Tuesday in the incident that briefly closed the National Security Agency to non-essential personnel and resulted in an overnight search of the agency's grounds. A federal judge also sentenced Small to two additional years for aggravated identity theft committed while he was in jail awaiting trial.
Authorities said that after crashing into a gate at the NSA at Fort Meade, he hid overnight in a storm drain before being found and arrested.
The NSA is a major tenant at Fort Meade, an Army installation housing the U.S. Cyber Command.
