MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his 43-year-old brother.
Forty-nine-year-old Antonio Clark pleaded guilty to second-degree, unintentional murder last week for the fatal shooting of Anthony Clark. The defendant declined to make a statement at his sentencing in Hennepin County Thursday.
Antonio Clark was prohibited from having a gun due to an earlier felony conviction. Judge Fred Karasov told him that if he had complied with that order, his brother would be alive.
A witness told investigators she heard the brothers arguing in the basement of a home Feb. 16 and then heard gunshots. Authorities say both brothers fired a gun. Antonio Clark was also struck by gunfire, but survived his wounds.
