MILWAUKEE — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison in a crash that killed three members of a Wisconsin family, including a doctor, a nurse and a dentist.

The Journal Sentinel reports 40-year-old Timothy Vandervere, of Beach Park, Illinois, was sentenced Friday. Vandervere pleaded no contest to three counts of homicide by drunken driving and one count of injury by drunken driving in September.

Prosecutors say Vandervere was allegedly speeding and driving erratically April 5 when he slammed into the back of an SUV in Salem Lakes, killing 67-year-old Michael Rizzo, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo and her 76-year-old husband, Vincent Rizzo. Michael Rizzo, a doctor, and Vincent Rizzo, a dentist, were brothers. Mary Rizzo was a nurse. The SUV's driver, a 72-year-old brother, Gerald Rizzo, was injured.