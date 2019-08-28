HAMLIN, W.Va. — A man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for wounding a West Virginia state trooper with gunfire and choking a woman.
WCHS-TV reports 42-year-old Jeremiah Yeager received the maximum sentence Wednesday in Lincoln County Circuit Court.
Sgt. David Fry was shot in the shoulder and wrist last year when he tried to enter an apartment in Alum Creek to intervene in a domestic situation. A woman testified Wednesday that Yeager pistol-whipped her and choked her until she passed out.
Yeager pleaded no contest in June to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of strangulation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
FBI searches Detroit-area home of UAW president
Federal agents on Wednesday searched the suburban Detroit home of the president of the United Auto Workers, apparently another step in a corruption investigation that has netted labor leaders and auto industry officials, and soiled the union's reputation during contract talks with U.S. car companies.
National
NYPD moves to 'victim-centered' approach on sex crimes cases
Two of the most concrete changes in the New York Police Department's evolving approach to sex crimes sit some 20 feet apart, flanking the lobby of a century-old Bronx police station that was known in the neighborhood's more turbulent years as "Fort Apache."
National
The Latest: Perdue says Trump to act on ethanol waivers
The Latest on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's visit to Illinois (all times local):
National
Man sentenced for wounding W.Va. trooper, choking woman
A man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison for wounding a West Virginia state trooper with gunfire and choking a woman.
National
Window to qualify for next debate closing quickly on Dems
Struggling Democratic presidential candidates braced for bad news Wednesday with the window to qualify for the next debate set to close at midnight, a near impossible deadline for many to make that could doom their campaigns.