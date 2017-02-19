A man punched his brother outside a bar in the west metro late at night, leaving the victim with a severe head injury, authorities said Sunday.

Derrick D. Sommerfield, 32, of Bloomington, was being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center in connection with the attack about 11:20 p.m. Friday outside the Riverside Bar in Watertown, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office said.

Under arrest on suspicion of first-degree assault is Sommerfield’s 36-year-old brother, who lives in Otsego, authorities said.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, several people were around Sommerfield attempting to give aid to the man.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A deputy asked people outside the bar about the suspect’s whereabouts. But the deputy was told that Sommerfield was not assaulted but hurt himself falling.

Deputies closed the bar, reviewed surveillance video and found witnesses who said Sommerfeld had been assaulted by one of a brother. The two were fighting, when Sommerfield was punched, “knocking him to the ground and rendering him unconscious,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

Sommerfield was taken to HCMC with a “life-threatening head injury,” the statement continued. An HCMC spokeswoman said he was in serious condition Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, whose shirt had been ripped and left bloody from the fight, changed into a clean shirt provided by a bartender and left. He soon returned and told a deputy of his role in the violent clash.