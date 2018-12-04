Eden Prairie police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man as a homicide following his death in an October burglary.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Monday that Oukham Oudavanh died from cardiac arrest Oct. 6 shortly after police responded to reports of a home burglary in Eden Prairie. His death is being treated as a homicide.

A woman called police at 10:41 p.m. and said her home on Jennifer Court had been broken into and that Oudavanh, who was with her, needed medical attention.

She told police that two suspects had fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Responders performed CPR on Oudavanh, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight.

Police in Eden Prairie continue to investigate.

