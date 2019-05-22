LONGVILLE, Minn. — Cass County sheriff's officials say the body of a man has been pulled from Louise Lake near Longville.

Deputies and first responders were called to the lake about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a possible drowning. They found the man's body near a fishing boat. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.