LONGVILLE, Minn. — Cass County sheriff's officials say the body of a man has been pulled from Louise Lake near Longville.
Deputies and first responders were called to the lake about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a possible drowning. They found the man's body near a fishing boat. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
An autopsy is scheduled at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
The Latest: Assembly GOP wants $500 million for schools
The Latest on Wisconsin budget negotiations (all times local):
Local
Bummer of a summer for Twin Cities? Cool and rainy is the forecast
That's the word from the National Weather Service as metro area slogs toward Memorial Day weekend.
Local
Forest Lake High School, Minnesota education official honored for environmental efforts
The school and state education leader won awards from the national Green Ribbon Schools program.
Local
Curious Minnesota
Curious Minnesota is a community-driven project that puts readers' inquiries at the center of our reporting.
Variety
DNR board: No buck-only counties for first time in decade
The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved a 2019 deer hunt framework that doesn't include any buck-only counties for the first time in a decade.