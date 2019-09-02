Police and fire officials responding to a structure fire early Monday morning in south Minneapolis found a man with fatal injuries unrelated to the blaze,

While extinguishing the fire on the 2600 block of 13th Avenue South, firefighters located the man’s body.

Homicide investigators interviewed people in the area who may have seen or heard something.

No arrests have been made.

Police said that anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Informatiion also may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous.