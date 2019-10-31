The death of a man whose body was found in a north Minneapolis home is being treated as suspicious, police said Thursday.

Family members told authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday that they had not heard from the man for a while and went to check on him at his home in the 3900 block of Lyndale Avenues They went inside and found him dead.

Investigators are stopping short of declaring this case a homicide, but they are treating it as one until further evidence brings some clarity, said police spokesman John Elder.

The man's identity has not been released, and police have not said how long he may have been dead.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the police tips line at 612-692-8477.