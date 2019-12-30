A body was found along a roadway in Kingston Township on Sunday morning, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
The initial investigation showed the adult man, who has not been identified, died somewhere other than where he was found.
The body was sent to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious on Saturday or Sunday in the area where the body was found, near the 74500 block of 308th St., is encouraged to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Battleground Minnesota: What to expect from state politics in 2020
The presidential election will define the year. But other battles are brewing, too.
Minneapolis
Mpls. stabbing victim gets in SUV, fatally runs over attacker, police say
The two had been in a physical argument moments earlier, police said.
Duluth
Sentence upheld for former Duluth teacher in sex assault case
Karla Winterfeld pleaded guilty in 2018 to having sex with a former student.
Local
Big Minnesota nonprofits kick off 2020 with new leaders
Minnesota's nonprofit sector has seen leadership turnover, especially of retiring "legacy leaders" who have been in charge more than 10 years.
Local
Freezing drizzle turning to snow in metro, up to 7" by tonight
Travel in other parts of Minnesota will remain difficult. Today's highest snow totals will be along the St. Croix and into western Wisconsin. Areas west of the metro area will see less.