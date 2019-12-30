A body was found along a roadway in Kingston Township on Sunday morning, according to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

The initial investigation showed the adult man, who has not been identified, died somewhere other than where he was found.

The body was sent to Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious on Saturday or Sunday in the area where the body was found, near the 74500 block of 308th St., is encouraged to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.