DOTHAN, Ala. — A man has been reunited with the Auburn University class ring he lost most than 50 years ago.
The Dothan Eagle reports 74-year-old Victor Voss got his ring back Monday. Voss says he was wearing the ring over his gloves on a cold day in 1966 because it was too large for his finger. He took the gloves off in a parking lot and the ring went flying.
Jimmy Kilgore says his father discovered the ring years ago but was unable to find the owner at the time. Kilgore says he recently had a dream about the ring, found it in a box and tracked down Voss, whose name was engraved inside the band.
Voss says the ring is still too large, so he might not wear it on his hand again.
National
Court's Question: Who has right to defend 'Obamacare'?
A federal appeals court on Wednesday requested written arguments on whether the House of Representatives and numerous Democratic-leaning states can step in to appeal a federal judge's ruling that struck down President Barack Obama's health care law.
National
Federal jury rules against Huawei in trade secrets case
A federal jury in Texas has ruled that Huawei stole technology from a Silicon Valley startup, but it didn't award any damages.
National
Journalists allowed in to troubled migrant detention center
U.S. officials opened a Texas Border Patrol facility to journalists on Wednesday, offering a first inside glimpse of the station since migrant children reported living there in squalid conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitation.
National
Immigrant parents frantic over daughter in gov't custody
Almost a week after an inconsolable 7-year-old girl called her father sobbing from inside a Texas Border Patrol station, the father still hasn't been able…
National
800,000 eligible to clear their record in Illinois legal pot
For decades, getting caught with a small amount of marijuana could put Illinois residents in jail for up to six months and perhaps worse. The criminal record would follow them for the rest of their lives. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature this week on a law legalizing recreational cannabis includes a provision for nearly 800,000 people caught in that snare to clear their records.