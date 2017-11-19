A man has been impersonating a police officer in Richfield and in one instance pulled over a female driver, authorities said.
Police say there have been at least two times when the suspect has posed as an officer wearing a dark blue uniform in roughly the past two weeks. They say he’s been seeing driving a newer black Ford SUV with read and blue emergency lights.
The SUV is “likely a former police vehicle,” police said in a statement released late last week.
In Minnesota, impersonating a police officer “with intent to mislead” is a misdemeanor offense, the statute reads.
In the first encounter, the suspect made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a young female, police said. He tried to get her phone number from her.
In the second instance, he knocked on the door of a home and asked for directions, according to police.
The suspect is described as white, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with short brown hair.
“If you ever doubt an officer’s authenticity, you can always call 911 to verify they are legitimate,” a statement from police read.
Anyone who has had contact with this impostor should call 911 immediately, police added.
