DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and his father.
The New Hampshire attorney general's office says the bodies of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis Colella were found at a home in Dover on Monday morning.
Police arrested 44-year-old Jeramie Colella. He's accused of knowingly causing the deaths. He has waived an arraignment Tuesday and was being held without bail. He has an attorney.
An affidavit in the case was under seal.
Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pentagon identifies US soldier killed in Iraq
The U.S. soldier who died of injuries in a helicopter crash in Iraq this week was a member of an elite special operations unit and had deployed nine times in support of the U.S. conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, officials said Tuesday.
Nation
BC-BKL--AP WNBA Power Poll
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a…
National
Sources: Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in talks to strike plea deal
Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.
Nation
The Latest: Activist: UNC had decades to remove 'Silent Sam'
The Latest on the toppling of a Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (all times local):
National
Kavanaugh tells senator Roe v. Wade is settled law
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday said he agrees that the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights is settled law, according to Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who is a key swing vote on his nomination.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.