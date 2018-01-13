ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Sartell man who pleaded guilty to voter fraud has been sentenced to four years of probation.
The St. Cloud Times reports that 53-year-old Jeffrey Spanier was charged with one felony count of registering to vote as an ineligible voter.
Authorities say Spanier was charged after he registered to vote in Sartell in November 2016 and cast his ballot. He is barred from voting because he was convicted of felony gambling in 2014.
The voter fraud charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor if Spanier successfully complete probation.
