DENVER — A Minnesota man accused of harassing women by posting their photos online alongside pornographic images resembling the victims has pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges.

According to records filed with the U.S. District Court in Denver, 43-year-old Eric Ronald Bolduan of Rochester pleaded guilty on Thursday to three counts of stalking and three counts of interstate communications. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29.

According to prosecutors, Bolduan created postings on pornographic sites that included the victims' names, non-pornographic photos of them that he found online and pornographic images that resembled the victims. Bolduan also sent the postings the women's family members and employers.

The records say Bolduan then sent threatening emails, telling each woman that he was stalking her and would soon rape, torture and kill her.