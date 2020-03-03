The shooter who pistol-whipped and fatally shot a stranger walking with his girlfriend last year in downtown Minneapolis pleaded guilty to the crime Tuesday with no guarantee of leniency when he is sentenced.

Varnell D. Allen, 23, of Columbia Heights, entered a straight plea in Hennepin County District Court to one count of second-degree murder with intent. There was no plea agreement between defense attorneys and prosecutors about how much prison time he could receive when he is sentenced on April 20.

Allen killed 21-year-old Enzo Herrera-Garcia of Apple Valley on Sept. 28 at the corner of S. 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue. The two did not know each other.

“He’s what held our family together,” Herrera-Garcia’s older sister, Heyzel Herrera, said after the plea hearing. “He was very responsible for his age.”

Charging documents did not specify a motive, and Allen did not address it Tuesday.

Allen’s mother declined to comment afterward.

“He’s always accepted responsibility and has always been very remorseful,” defense attorney Shauna Kieffer said of Allen.

According to court documents: Herrera-Garcia and his girlfriend were walking when a car with two men pulled up next to them. The men yelled something out the window and Herrera-Garcia yelled in return.

The car stopped and the men got out. Allen pistol-whipped Herrera-Garcia in the head with a handgun before shooting him once in the chest about 10:20 p.m.

Allen and his cousin and alleged accomplice, Tyler D. Walker, fled.

Walker, 21, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder with intent and is scheduled to stand trial on April 27. He is accused of throwing the first punches that preceded the shooting.

Allen told Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding that he wanted to plead guilty without a plea deal.

The judge told him she could not predict how much prison time she might give him, adding that the maximum term is 40 years and the presumptive term is 25 1/2 years.

Allen answered “yes” or “correct” under questioning by defense attorneys and prosecutors as they recounted the shooting. The brief questioning provided no new insight into Allen’s actions.

Several of Herrera-Garcia’s family members and supporters attended, some of them audibly crying during and after the hearing.

Afterward, Herrera said her brother was about to receive a promotion to manager at work and was planning to someday start a family.

“He really wanted to have lots of kids,” she said.

Herrera’s boyfriend, Mitchell Baubonis, said they were glad Allen pleaded.

“It’s one step closer to seeing actual justice,” he said.