A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 murder committed during a robbery in north Minneapolis, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday.

Tyrel Patterson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Richard Ambers, 31. He was immediately sentenced with the possibility of release after 30 years.

Ambers was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car on Oct. 29, 2016, with two gunshot wounds to his head, according to the criminal complaint. Patterson and others had discussed plans to rob Amber, who was trying to sell marijuana, Freeman’s office said.

Patterson was also convicted in the Nov. 23, 2016, murder of drug dealer James Herron. He is serving a life sentence for that killing.