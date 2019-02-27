DALLAS — A Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of a postal worker during a road-rage attack on a Dallas expressway last year.
Donnie Arlondo Ferrell acknowledged in a federal courtroom in Dallas on Wednesday that he fatally shot Tony Mosby. The 58-year-old Mosby was driving a Postal Service box truck on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas when he was shot in the head on Feb. 19, 2018.
Ferrell, who is 26, also pleaded guilty to a weapons count. He faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced June 19.
A co-defendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker of Hutchins, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact and awaits trial.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Evers' official: Ex-Planned Parenthood VP has no legal say
Gov. Tony Evers' pick to lead the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday defended naming a former vice president at Planned Parenthood as a top deputy, saying she won't have any involvement in lawsuits challenging the state's abortion laws.
Variety
Tesla to retire $920M in notes with company cash
Tesla will retire $920 million worth of convertible notes in cash when they come due on Friday, using up about one quarter of the cash…
Business
Walmart is getting rid of greeters, worrying the disabled
As Walmart moves to phase out its familiar blue-vested "greeters" at some 1,000 stores nationwide, disabled workers who fill many of those jobs say they're…
National
Coast Guard officer accused of drafting hit list is indicted
A Coast Guard officer accused of being a white supremacist who compiled a hit list of prominent Democrats has been indicted on firearms and drug charges.
National
Michigan's oldest juvenile lifer, 74, to be released
A judge has cleared the way for the release of a 74-year-old man who is the oldest and longest-serving Michigan prisoner with a life sentence for murder as a teen.