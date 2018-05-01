NEWARK, N.J. — A man who says he was on a "jihad" to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East faces sentencing for killing a New Jersey college student.
Ali Muhammad Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday in Newark.
Brown has admitted shooting 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin in 2014 as Tevlin sat in his car at a traffic light in West Orange, a few miles from Newark.
Brown also has acknowledged killing three men in Washington state.
The former Seattle resident pleaded guilty in March to multiple charges, including murder, robbery and terrorism. He was the first person charged with terrorism connected to a homicide under a New Jersey law. He has yet to make a plea in the Washington cases.
