Stacey Stites was 19 years old and weeks from her wedding day when she failed to show for her early-morning shift at a grocery store in a small Texas town on April 23, 1996. Her partly clothed body was found the same day in the tangled brush alongside an unpaved road, her work name tag resting in the crook of her leg.

Twenty-three years later, the state of Texas is preparing to execute the man convicted of raping and strangling Stites. Rodney Reed, 51, has been in prison since 1998. He is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 20.

But in an 11th-hour bid to spare Reed’s life, his lawyers at the Innocence Project have filed court papers claiming someone else admitted responsibility for killing Stites: her police officer fiancé, Jimmy Fennell, who was outraged she was having an affair with Reed, a black man. The confession was allegedly made to a prison inmate while Fennell was serving time for sexually assaulting a woman while on duty in 2007. It is, the attorneys say, merely the latest development pointing to Reed’s innocence and Fennell’s guilt.

In a case that has attracted attention from the likes of Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Shaun King and Rihanna, Reed is seeking a reprieve from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Whether you agree with the death penalty or not, I think everybody agrees that at least we ought to be executing people who actually committed the crime,” said Bryce Benjet, a senior attorney at the Innocence Project who has represented Reed for 12 years.

The offices of the governor and the attorney general did not respond to requests for comment. In court, state prosecutors have repeatedly argued against years of pleas from Reed’s attorneys to consider new evidence in the case. They claimed in one 2015 filing that efforts to attack his conviction had failed “because his evidence is weak and because his guilt is strong.”

After Stites’ body was discovered, investigators initially questioned Fennell, the then-24-year-old police officer she was planning to marry.

The investigation of Fennell ended a year later when DNA turned up a new suspect: Reed. A profile obtained from vaginal swabs of Stites matched to Reed, whose sperm had been collected in an unrelated sexual assault investigation. Under questioning, Reed denied knowing Stites — though he and his attorneys would later argue the two were having an affair.

At trial, prosecutors argued that Reed had intercepted Stites while she was driving to work, sexually assaulted her and strangled her with her belt. Key to their theory was testimony from forensic experts who told jurors that the presence of Reed’s semen could only be explained as the result of a sexual assault that occurred around the same time as the murder.

But in the years since the conviction, much of that testimony has been called into question. The medical examiner who conducted Stites’ autopsy said in a declaration that the semen is not evidence of sexual assault and could have been a product of a consensual encounter between Reed and Stites on the day before the murder.

Witnesses have come forward to claim knowledge of the affair. One of Stites’ co-workers, Alicia Slater, said Stites told her she “was sleeping with a black guy named Rodney and that she didn’t know what her fiancé would do if he found out.”

Reed was previously set to be executed in 2015. About a week and a half before the day he was supposed to die, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed his execution.

This time, the court has denied his recent appeals. Benjet said having an execution date is “deadly serious,” noting, “this is Texas.”