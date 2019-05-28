OLD MONROE, Mo. — Search crews are looking for an eastern Missouri man after two boats collided on a river in eastern Missouri.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday on the Cuivre River near Old Monroe, about 40 miles north of St. Louis. The search was suspended around 1 a.m. Tuesday but was starting again after sunrise.
Fire officials say four men were on the river in two boats when the collision occurred. One of the men was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Two others were unhurt.
The missing man is described as a 20-year-old from Moscow Mills, Missouri.
