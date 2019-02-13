CINCINNATI — A man who could face the death penalty if convicted pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he fatally shot an Ohio sheriff's deputy and tried to kill others during a standoff.

Wade Edward Winn, 23, was indicted this week on two counts of aggravated murder and 12 counts of attempted aggravated murder in Clermont County, just east of Cincinnati. Prosecutors have said Winn faked killing himself during a 12-hour standoff that began Feb. 2 at an apartment, then shot through a wall at deputies.

Clermont County deputy Bill Brewer died . Another officer was wounded in the leg

Asked for his plea during Wednesday afternoon's arraignment, Winn replied: "Not guilty, your honor." Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock ordered Winn held without bond and scheduled a Feb. 28 pretrial conference.

Brock said he would impose a gag order to limit pretrial publicity. He asked both sides to submit proposed wording for the order.

"Obviously, this is a very serious case, and this is a case that has great public interest," Brock said. Saying he wanted to disclose any facts that might raise questions about the court's impartiality, Brock cited a range of items including that he had contributed $20 to a fund to benefit the slain deputy's family and that he formerly regularly played basketball with one of the deputies who was shot at.

Earlier, he appointed Greg Meyers of the state public defender's office to lead Winn's defense after Clermont County public defenders cited possible conflicts of interest.

Winn spoke clearly as he answered the judge's questions about his rights, the charges against him and the potential penalties. The judge read each count of Tuesday's indictment to him along with death penalty specifications.