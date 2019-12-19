A man is in jail after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit through two central Minnesota counties Wednesday morning that included an officer firing at the fleeing vehicle.

The incident ended about 8 a.m. when Meeker County deputies successfully deployed stop sticks on Hwy. 12 just east of Litchfield, Minn., and arrested the driver, said Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze.

Events unfolded earlier in the metro area when somebody reported erratic driving. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Cottage Grove, had also been involved in a hit-and-run crash, Cruze said.

Authorities spotted the vehicle headed west on Hwy. 12 at 745th Avenue in Dassel Township and attempted to stop the driver, but he sped off. Cruze said. Wright County deputies suspended a pursuit when the driver neared Cokato. Deputies in Meeker County picked up the pursuit after seeing the vehicle veering into oncoming traffic while heading toward Litchfield.

A police officer from Litchfield shot at the fleeing vehicle as deputies deployed stop sticks. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the driver, Cruze said.

The driver was booked into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer, driving while under the influence and driving after revocation. The incident is under investigation and per standard protocol, the use of force incident is also under pending review, Cruze said.

No one was injured.