A man fatally stabbed his mother in her home near Hudson, Wis., and set fire to his apartment nearby before he shot at police and fled into Minnesota, where he killed himself Sunday inside the wreckage of his car.

Dead from the violent outburst that began shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Hudson Township were Charlene Wold, 49, and 28-year-old Logan T. Reese, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

In a statement, the Sheriff's Office described the confrontation as a "violent domestic dispute" but offered no explanation for what ignited the violence.

"This is a very complex case, [and] we should have more details on the incident in the next couple of days," said Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Klatt. "Our hearts go out to the family in this case."

On the other side of the St. Croix River from Hudson, Wold operated Spots Professional Pet Grooming in Lakeland.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Deputies were alerted to Reese having stabbed Wold and beaten another family member with a stick at her home in the 700 block of N. Meadow Drive. Wold was in the home with Reese, while others in the family sought shelter in the garage.

The deputies entered the home and moved Wold into an ambulance, where she was declared dead. Reese, meanwhile, had fled the home in a car.

About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies were heading to Reese's residence 30 or so miles to the east in Glenwood City when a caller to 911 said the suspect's apartment was on fire.

Reese's car was spotted about 1:15 a.m. later about 13 miles southwest of the apartment on Hwy. 12 in Woodville, where a police officer started trailing him without his emergency lights activated.

That's when Reese shot at the squad car, prompting the officer to pursue the suspect with lights activated. Several other law enforcement agencies joined in the chase, which stretched for roughly 50 miles and about 1½ miles into Chisago (Minn.) County.

Again, Reese took shots at his pursuers before he struck a median barrier on Hwy. 8. Even after the crash, Reese kept shooting.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers looked in the car and saw Reese dead from "what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound to the head."