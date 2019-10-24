MADISON, Minn. — Authorities in western Minnesota say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a house fire.
The Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office was called about the fire in Madison on Wednesday morning.
The Star Tribune reports the woman was taken to a hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation. The name of the man who died has not been released.
Four area fire departments responded. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
