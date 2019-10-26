MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police says a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and a 28-year-old woman was wounded in an early morning shooting on the city's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports t he shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of West Lisbon Avenue.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital. Both are from Milwaukee.
Police say they were shot by an unknown suspect. No additional details about the shooting were released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Two homicides in St. Paul Sunday bring city's total to 26 for year
The two homicides continued a violent streak in St. Paul. Nine people were killed in the city in September and 2019 is the deadliest in the past decade.
Local
Pilot survives crash of small plane
The pilot of a small plane that crashed near Hugo escaped serious injury.
Minneapolis
Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint, knocks out manager
Video showed Hakeem Coles, at 6 feet 5 and 300-plus pounds, "punch [the general manager] in her right ear ... causing her to be knocked unconscious," the indictment read.
Local
See a deer on the road? Resist the urge to swerve
Minnesota ranks sixth highest in the nation for roadway animal crashes between September and November.
National
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched a new nonprofit organization he says will be focused on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities and advancing evidence-based public policies.