ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a shooting has left one man dead.
Officers were called Friday night on reports of shots fired and that a person was shot.
Police arrived to find a man lying unresponsive on Earl Street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area to find out what led to the shooting and to identify any suspects.
The name of the victim was not released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
Shootings leave one dead, five injured on St. Paul's East Side
The homicide is the city's 12th of the year.
Local
Man killed in St. Paul shooting
St. Paul police say a shooting has left one man dead.
Local
The heat is on: Heat index near 100 expected in Twin Cities today
Summer's heat and humidity are on full blast in the Twin Cities this weekend, with forecast highs Saturday in the 90s and dew points rising…
National
Wisconsin battles waste plants that spread hazardous PFAS
Wisconsin wastewater plants were built to keep pollutants out of the environment, but state regulators have come to realize the facilities may be spreading hazardous industrial chemicals in ways that increase health risks.
National
Program connects leaders who may not have crossed paths
It's about connecting people who might not otherwise connect.