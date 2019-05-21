JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A coroner has released the name of the man who was killed when an explosion leveled a home in southern Indiana.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott on Tuesday identified the man as William Phillips. The News and Tribune reports Scott said it will be several weeks before a formal cause of death is issued, pending toxicology reports.
Officials said Monday that Phillips resided at the home that exploded early Sunday in the Ohio River city of Jeffersonville, just north of Louisville, Kentucky. Another resident was seriously injured. Two other people in other homes also were injured.
As many as 20 homes were damaged in the explosion. A cause for the explosion hasn't been released.
