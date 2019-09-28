RACINE, Wis. — Police say 54-year-old man was killed after being shot in the leg in a Racine neighborhood.
The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to report of shots fired about 8:20 p.m. Friday and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The shooting occurred in a central city neighborhood just blocks from the police department.
Police say a person of interest was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man killed in Racine shooting; person in custody
Police say 54-year-old man was killed after being shot in the leg in a Racine neighborhood.
Local
Fire death called suspicious after car reported stolen
Waukesha police are calling the death of a person who died in a house fire suspicious after a vintage car was reported stolen from the home.
Local
Minnesota students getting more test accommodations, data show
The rate at which Minnesota students receive accommodations for conditions like ADHD, anxiety, depression and others has increased by about ten-fold in two decades, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education.
National
Milwaukee youth justice group seeks changes to incarceration
Although they already face obstacles, the real challenge for young people in New York's youth justice system comes when they return home, those who work with them say.
Minneapolis
Going up? Major renovation to elevators at Hennepin County Government Center
Hennepin County towers serve 10,000 people daily.