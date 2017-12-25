NEW YORK — A man has been killed in a wind-whipped fire at a New York high-rise apartment building.

Authorities say two firefighters were also injured in the fire early Monday on the 35th floor of a 36-story building on 56th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent.

He says the injured firefighters, treated at hospitals, have non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m., drawing over 100 firefighters before it was under control at about 9 a.m. Parrella says the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.

The New York Police Department, which will handle the release of the identity of the victim, said the man who died was in his 70s.