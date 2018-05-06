MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 30-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash.
The crash happened early Saturday afternoon on Milwaukee's near south side. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle north when he collided with a sport utility vehicle that was heading west after stopping at a stop sign.
Police say the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital where he died. A 22-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and taken to a hospital.
Police say the 35-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not hurt. She remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The crash remains under investigation.
