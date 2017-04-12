Authorities have identified the resident who was killed in a house fire last week in the Linden Hills neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Daniel E. Fobbe, 56, died Friday from injuries he suffered in the blaze in the 4100 block of Beard Avenue S., the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the two-story home about 3 p.m., and Fobbe was declared dead less than an hour later. He was found by firefighters on the second floor, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the blaze’s cause remains “undetermined” as the investigation into the circumstances is complete, Tyner added.

Fobbe’s wife, Diane Mach, was not home at the time of the fire.

Fobbe was a longtime attorney, according to an online biography. He graduated from the William Mitchell College of Law after receiving an undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Daniel Fobbe

An online fundraising page on behalf of Fobbe’s family described him as “an awesome drummer” and a passionate coach of youth hockey.