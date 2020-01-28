MILWAUKEE — The man killed in a crash involving a sheriff's squad car was a community advocate and Milwaukee Public Schools lobbyist, according to Milwaukee County officials.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson died in the collision in downtown Milwaukee Saturday morning.
The crash injured a passenger in Stinson's vehicle and the deputy driving the squad car.
The deputy is on administrative leave while the crash is investigated. Stinson was a legislative policy specialist and licensed lobbyist at MPS.
Friends and co-workers say he spent his life working with other community leaders to improve the lives of the city's youth.
