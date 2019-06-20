The scooter operator who died in a crash in St. Louis Park has been identified as an 88-year-old man whose family’s retail operations were well known in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

Conn C. Legeros, of St. Louis Park, collided with an SUV while riding his gas-powered scooter Wednesday morning at W. 28th Street and Quentin Avenue S., said longtime family friend Kevin Schreifels.

“Lived next to him for over 14 years, and he was like a dad to me,” said Schreifels, who added that Legeros’ children informed him of the death that same morning.

“He was the little old guy that would scooter around,” Schreifels said. “Conn would drive his moped around [Browndale Park], since he was older and walking was a challenge.

“He loved watching all the kids play in the park. He made sure the park was clean and always made sure the baseball field was clean.”

Legeros owned a car wash for many years in Uptown, Schreifels said. It was around the block from the longtime Rainbow Cafe, which he helped operate and stayed in his family for six decades until he and his brothers sold it in 1979.

The driver of the car that collided with Legeros’ vehicle was cooperating with authorities, and there was no indication that any crime was committed, said city spokeswoman Jacque Smith.

Details about how the crash occurred have not been released.

Smith said the scooter was licensed for street travel. Also, Legeros had the proper license to operate his scooter, a state Department of Public Safety spokesman said.