NEW ORLEANS — Authorities have identified a vehicle burglary suspect killed during a shootout that also injured a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's officials told news outlets that 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr. died Sunday following a brief chase.
Sheriff Randy Smith said Deputy Justin Nail is in stable condition after surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators say deputies tried to stop Johnson, who was suspected in a series of car burglaries. He crashed his car into a ditch before exchanging gunfire with deputies.
An autopsy is pending.
Nail works with the Third District Criminal Patrol Division at the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Office.
