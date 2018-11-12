SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by a police officer in Shakopee.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says 61-year-old James Paul Hanchett died of multiple gunshot wounds. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Shakopee Officer Thor (TOR) Carlson shot Hanchett after responding to a fire alarm call at a residence Friday night.

Police say officers were met at the front door by a man, now identified as Hanchett, who allegedly raised the weapon.

Carlson is a 12-year police veteran and is on standard administrative leave. The BCA says a handgun was recovered at the scene. The BCA is conducting interviews and evaluating body camera videos and other evidence from the scene and will turn over its findings over to the Scott County Attorney's Office.