The man shot and killed by police in St. Louis Park this weekend was identified Sunday night as a 35-year-old Anoka man.

Matthew Tuhkanen died of gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers responded to the Louisiana Court Apartments, 2760 Louisiana Court S., around 6 p.m. Saturday on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a woman and her child's father, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The woman reported that the man had warrants out for his arrest.

A dispatcher relayed to officers that some of those warrants from Anoka County noted that he's a "suicide risk," and has "violent tendencies," according to the audio. Later, an officer yelled to dispatchers that shots were fired and a medic was needed.

No officers were injured in the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

MARA KLECKER