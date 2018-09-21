MANITOWOC, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the man killed by Manitowoc police and the officer who shot him.
WLUK-TV reports the DOJ says Officer Fielder Clark was responding to a fire alarm in Manitowoc early Sunday when he was confronted ty 25-year-old Bruce Smith who was armed with a blunt instrument. Authorities say Clark then shot Smith. He died at the scene.
