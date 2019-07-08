Authorities have identified the man who was run over and killed on a west-central Minnesota highway by a motorist who has yet to be located.

Tyler S. Wohlers, 21, of Wahpeton, N.D., was hit shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday when he fell into a northbound lane on Hwy. 78 south of Ottertail in Otter Tail County, the State Patrol said.

Wohlers had been walking at the time south on the northbound shoulder with two other men, the patrol added.

The patrol is seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of the northbound vehicle that struck Wohlers.

According to the other two at the scene, the vehicle was a smaller sedan, such as a Chevrolet Cavalier, and could be white or silver. The vehicle would have front-end damage and a fluid leak.

The patrol asks that anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver call Sgt. Rod Eischens at (218) 846-8244.