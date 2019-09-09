MILTON, Wis. — Sheriff's officials say an Edgerton man has died after he was run over by a bulldozer in Rock County.
First responders were called to a property in the Town of Milton about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where the 30-year-old man was found unresponsive. Authorities say lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the victim was working alone and doing some excavating at the property. An investigation continues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Synagogue in Duluth on fire; 'pretty much a total loss'
The blaze erupted about 2:20 a.m. at the Adas Israel Synagogue. Fire investigators have yet to give a preliminary indication of how the blaze began.
Home & Garden
Minnesota company to grow tomatoes at new Iowa facility
A Minnesota company plans to break ground Wednesday on a northern Iowa facility for growing tomatoes.
Local
Man killed by bulldozer in Rock County
Sheriff's officials say an Edgerton man has died after he was run over by a bulldozer in Rock County.
North Metro
ATV driver killed in crash in Linwood Township
The victim, 35, was not wearing a helmet when he hit a tree, authorities said
Local
Brewers shortstop bolts from game for twins' birth
Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia may have abruptly checked out in the third inning of the Brewers' series finale against the Chicago Cubs, but he still managed to turn a double play.