CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina city has paid $950,000 to the family of a man who was hit and killed by a speeding police car in July 2017.

The Charlotte Observer reports the city of Charlotte made that payment in December to the family of James Michael Short, who was trying to cross a street when he was struck and killed by the vehicle driven by officer Phillip Barker.

At the time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said, Barker was traveling at speeds up to nearly 100 mph (160 kph). Police have said Barker was responding to an emergency and had his lights and siren on.

Barker was charged with involuntary manslaughter and is awaiting trial.

His attorney, Michael Greene, says Barker is on unpaid administrative leave from the police force.