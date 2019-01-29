ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police have identified the man fatally shot at a weekend party in St. Paul as a father of nine children.
Thirty-nine-year-old Charles Frye was killed and a second man was wounded early Saturday morning at a house party. Frye was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was treated at Regions Hospital.
Frye had been charged with murder in 2017 and attempted murder in 2006, but charges were dropped in both cases. Relatives say they'll remember Frye for the love he showed his children and a grandson.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Record-breaking cold coming to the Midwest
Extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region, and forecasters warn that the frigid weather could be life-threatening.
Local
With the big chill coming, state locks down and buttons up
Deep-freeze forecast calls for temperatures of 30 below — for first time since 1996. Many schools are closing for the next two days.
Local
Schools across Wisconsin cancel classes again
It's another day off for students across Wisconsin. But, this time it's not the snow and wind but the dangerously cold temperatures which have administrators canceling classes.
Local
Minnesota cool? Your guide to coping with the freezing cold
We gathered up some of our best cold-weather tips to help you survive this week's deep freeze.
Local
Harley-Davidson: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $495,000.On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of less…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.