A man who was killed when he was struck by a semitrailer truck last week at a Minneapolis metals recycling facility has been identified as Todd A. Thompson.

Thompson, 46, of Columbia Heights, died April 25 of multiple blunt force injuries and “the manner of death is an accident,” according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Minneapolis police continue to investigate the incident that occurred about 9:20 a.m. at the Re-Alliance Iron and Metal in the 1500 block of N. 2nd Street. Thompson was at the scrap metal processor on business purposes when he was hit by a semitrailer truck that was backing up. He died a short time later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Thompson was born in Anoka and grew up in Wahpeton, N.D., and Blaine. After college, Thompson began a career trimming and removing trees. He later drove a truck for Xcel Energy, according to his online obituary.

“Todd loved spending time outdoors fishing, hunting, and grilling,” his obituary read.