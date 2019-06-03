FOSSTON, Minn. — Authorities are holding a man after another man died following an assault on a street in northwestern Minnesota.
Polk County sheriff's authorities say the attack happened about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in Fosston.
Officers responding to a 911 call about an attempted break-in of a home found a man not breathing on the curb and a 28-year-old man from Fergus Falls waiting at the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
The Star Tribune reports the other man was jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.
