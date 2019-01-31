A 48-year-old man became a two-time convicted murderer after jurors found him guilty of stabbing a man in downtown Minneapolis during a dispute over nude photos of the victim’s sister.

Bruce Fry, of Minneapolis, was convicted this week in Hennepin County District of second-degree murder in connection with the attack on Shequill Halbert, 24, in an apartment hallway on July 13.

Fry was convicted of murder in Chicago roughly 20 years ago during a struggle over a gun, and he also has convictions in Illinois for robbery and drug-related crimes.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Thursday it will seek the maximum sentence of 40 years, given Fry’s violent history.

According to the criminal complaint and testimony during the weeklong trial:

Police found Halbert stabbed to death in a hallway in the apartment in the 1100 block of 8th Street S.

Bruce Fry

Halbert’s sister told police that she and Fry had been romantically involved and he had been showing nude photos of her to people.

Apartment surveillance video showed Halbert buzzing a number at the building’s front door. Fry came to the door and had words with Halbert through the locked glass door. Halbert retreated and Fry pursued him as they continued their exchange, prompting Halbert to push Fry away.

Fry stabbed Halbert with a small knife, wounding him in the head and upper torso. As Halbert stumbled to his feet, Fry swiped at him with the knife again before chasing him out of the camera’s range. Less than a minute later, Fry ran out the back door of the building.

Fry’s attorney said his client was acting in self-defense and did not intend to kill Halbert.