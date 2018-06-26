A tense standoff between a man with two children in a New Hope home and law enforcement has stretched well into Tuesday morning.

The incident began as a domestic dispute shortly after 8 p.m. at the residence on 62nd Avenue N. near West Broadway, a city official said.

The city official said there is concern that the man might have a weapon.

A woman was outside the home and believed to have been part of that initial dispute.

There are more than 10 squad cars from the New Hope Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on the scene, and Sheriff Richard Stanek arrived about 7 a.m. Also called in were armored tactical vehicles.

