EMILY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a residence in the Emily area after a man suffered an explosives-related hand injury.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident about 5 p.m. Sunday. The man had suffered what authorities described as "extensive" injuries to his left hand and was flown to a St. Cloud hospital.
The sheriff's office says deputies discovered additional explosive material around the yard and residence, and called in a bomb squad. No other details were immediately released.
